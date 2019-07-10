Mililani grad Alyssa Tobita falls in U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge

Mililani graduate Alyssa Tobita lost in the first round of the Tennis Championships of Honolulu on Tuesday.

The tournament, hosted at the University of Hawaii kicks off the U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge, a series of events that ends with the winner being awarded a spot in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

Tobita, the only player from Hawaii competing this weekend lost to number one seeded Whitney Osuigwe in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Just over a year after graduating from the University of Oregon, Tobita is in the early stages of her professional career. This was her second time competing in this specific tournament. Tobita advanced to the second round of singles last year.

Tobita is not done yet. She will play doubles on Wednesday alongside her former teammate at Oregon, Rifanty Kahfiani.

