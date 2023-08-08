Twenty-two games will occur in the opening weekend of the Hawaii high school football calendar this weekend, but none will be more notable than a contest between Punahou and Mililani, widely considered two of the best teams in the state behind two-time defending state champion Kahuku.

Mililani and Punahou met in the HHSAA Open Division semifinals on Nov. 18, 2022, a 52-24 triumph for the Buffanblu that was closer than the score indicated.

In 2023, the two schools will open their respective seasons against each other on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium, the same venue where the two teams met last November.

Come Saturday, the Trojans are eager to show a new look on the field, both literally and figuratively. John Kauinana Stadium has a brand new turf playing surface, much to the delight of the team’s players and coaches.

As far as the roster is concerned, Mililani will be led by quarterback Kini McMillan. The junior enters his third year as a starter and holds scholarship offers from Arizona, Texas State, Washington State and Hawaii. Defensively, hybrid defensive backs and linebackers Isaiah Iosefa and Kamaehu Roman are projected to be the stadouts.