On Friday night, Mililani will host California power Mission Viejo for a 7 p.m. kickoff at John Kauinana Stadium.

The Trojans, who opened their 2022 season with a 28-7 win over Saint Louis last week, will face another test in the Diablos, who are currently ranked No. 30 in the nation by MaxPreps.

“It’s a great opportunity that will be featured on the whole West Coast, playing a tough opponent ranked No. 30 in the nation but that’s why we wanted the game,” Mililani head coach Rod York said. “One, we can just get better and two, it will prepare us for the other teams that we have to face later on in the season in our conference.”

Kickoff between the Trojans and Diablos is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised locally on Spectrum OC16.

“It’s a mainland team. They’re ranked in the nation I heard. It’s good for film and all that stuff,” said sophomore quarterback Kini McMillan, who threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns against Saint Louis last week. “A lot of mainland people look down on us but we can ball.”

Added two-way star and Arizona commit Gavin Hunter: “It’s big. Coach just told us beginning of the week they’re ranked 30th in the nation so I know a lot of people are going to be watching the game. It’s a big chance for us to show that we have ballers out here too and put on a show for everybody.”

The rest of the week’s Hawaii high school football schedule is below:

Friday

Radford at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

Warren (Calif.) at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Nanakuli vs. Maui at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Kailua at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Farrington at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Louis at Kapaa, 1 p.m.

Kalani at Keeau, 5 p.m.

Pac-Five vs. Kalaheo at Kailua, 6 p.m.

Punahou at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

Damien at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.