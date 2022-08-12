The Mililani football team lost 34-21 to California’s Mission Viejo on Friday night at John Kauinana Stadium.

The visiting Diablos raced to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter, taking advantage of multiple Mililani errors.

Below are other Hawaii high school football scores from across the state on Friday night:

‘Iolani 56, Radford 41

Campbell 34, Kailua 0

Kapolei 42, Farrington 0

Waipahu 36, Leilehua 25

Maui 16, Nanakuli 0

Granger (Utah) 30, Konawaena 7