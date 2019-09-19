Miles “Bam-Bam” Reed provides boost for Hawaii’s backfield

A 32-point loss to the Washington Huskies this past Saturday on the road left a sour taste in the mouths of the Rainbow Warrior football team and its fans.

Despite the loss to the No. 22 Huskies, there was a blaring bright spot for the ‘Bows – Miles Reed.

Reed, also known as “Bam-Bam,” was a battering ram for the ‘Bows, averaging 4.7 yards per carry on 15 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns. His performance was a coming out party of sorts for the sophomore tailback, who looks forward to an expanded role in Run and Shoot offense moving forward.

“I’ve been preparing for this opportunity for years now, and the same goes for the other backs,” Reed said. “I think we are all prepared to step in at a moments notice whenever we are needed, and have a good impact on the game.”

Even though Fred Holly III took the backfield first for Hawaii against Washington, Reed took the lion-share of the carries.

“He got an opportunity to get more carries than he probably ever has in his career, and I think he would say the same thing that the offensive line did a nice job for him,” said head coach Nick Rolovich. “So, he’s got, what I think people see with Miles is how hard, or how much he cares. How important it is to him. I think he kind of exudes that when he plays the game.”

For Reed, he’s preparing to be at the epicenter of Hawaii’s running back committee.

“It was just about me just being ready, and I thought that I was, so just going forward I’ll continue to be ready,” he said. “Same with the other guys.”

Up next for Hawaii is Central Arkansas, the 14th-ranked FCS team in the country. The matchup is also Hawaii’s Homecoming fixture on the schedule, and Reed is hoping to put on an encore performance when he takes the field Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

“I’m happy. I get to play in front of this great home crowd. I’m hoping it’s a lot of people there,” he said. “It’s just about staying calm and like I said, getting the job done. But inside I know I’m jumping up and down seeing all those fans there. It’s going to be a great atmosphere this weekend.”

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HST.