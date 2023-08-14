Athletic directors across Maui met on Monday to discuss when teams from the MIL (Maui Interscholastic League) can return to competition.

After games involving Maui teams were canceled last weekend, all teams on the Valley Isle will also be inactive this weekend.

As for teams on Maui who live in areas that went undamaged, they’re hoping to return to the practice field in the coming days.

“I think it’s going to be very important for everyone, not just our players, but our coaching staff, our parents,” King Kekaulike head coach Tyson Valle said. “I just think that part of playing sports, it’ll change you mentally, physically, spiritually, socially. So, having them around each other, back on the field or on their teammates, classmates and friends, I think it’s pretty important, especially in this time.

“To me, it doesn’t matter what part of the island you’re from. Maui’s Maui. We all pull together and help each other the best that we can, no matter what situation has occurred. I would just like them to know that we’re with you guys. I mean, we love you guys. I’m hoping that everything is okay with everybodyI know that there’s a lot of loss out there, but at the same time, I’m praying and hoping for better days for everybody. Any support that you need, we’re always here for you guys.”

MIL athletic directors will meet again on Tuesday to further discuss plans for a return to play.