Mike Trapasso to return as ‘Bows baseball head coach in 2021

Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso will return for at least another season, UH athletic director David Matlin tells KHON2.

Trapasso has coached UH for a total of 19 seasons, and is the program’s only head coach in its history besides Les Murakami.

Trapasso has a career record of 512-505, leading the ‘Bows to the NCAA regionals twice in his tenure. The 2020 Rainbow Warriors were off to a promising 11-6 start before the season got shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trapasso’s contract was set to expire after the 2020 season. Contract length of his extension has not been disclosed at this time.

“Mike and I have spoken, and he’ll be our coach next year. The 2020 team was off to a great start,” Matlin told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Had some great games against Vanderbilt and Oregon and I think they were trending 18, 19, 20 wins before the Big West season started. We’re looking forward to the 2021 edition of Rainbow Warrior baseball.”

Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.