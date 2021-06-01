Mike Trapasso out as University of Hawaii baseball coach

Mike Trapasso’s tenure as the University of Hawaii baseball coach has come to an end.

Trapasso, who was on the final year of his contract, has not been extended for another season.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

In his 20 seasons at the helm, the ‘Bows went 536-531.

The Rainbow Warriors went 24-26 overall and 16-24 in Big West Conference play in 2021, losing 11 of their final 12 games after starting the season 11-3 with a No. 30 national ranking from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Trapasso took the ‘Bows to two NCAA tournaments during his time in Manoa, although the ‘Bows have not been to an NCAA regional since 2010.

Since 1971, Les Murakami and Trapasso have been the program’s only head coaches.

The program has yet to name Trapasso’s replacement, and a national search is expected to begin immediately.