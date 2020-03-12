Mike Trapasso hopes to keep UH baseball team engaged during athletics suspension

University of Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso will hold a team meeting on Thursday afternoon following the suspension of all UH athletics.

The goal is to keep everyone engaged, without games continuing. Hawaii was set to play Chicago State in a four game series starting on Friday.

“My focus in particular now, goes directly to my players and their welfare,” said Trapasso. “What we’re going to do is do everything we can to keep them engaged and keep them busy. But hopefully we can continue to at least work out, practice, study hall is going to be imperative for our guys so they don’t feel sorry for themselves and not do their schoolwork and make things even worse.”

Chicago State flew into Hawaii today. They will return to Illinois having played no games.

There is no information regarding any sports’ athletes and how their eligibility will be effected.

“It’s a lesson learned that life’s not fair and things happen that we don’t expect or don’t want. But what you do from this point on, how you react to it is really going to be important. Whether it’s for our juniors and seniors getting ready for the draft or freshmen and sophomores getting ready for summer ball.”