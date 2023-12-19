Former University of Hawaii standout defensive lineman Mike Lafaele is the new head football coach at Farrington High School.

Lafaele, a Farrington graduate who was a defensive assistant this past season, takes over for Daniel Sanchez who will be retiring after five seasons with the Govs.

“Blessed and honored to be called into this new role as Head Coach for my alma mater and my beloved community of Kalihi,” Lafaele told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Thankful for my wife Teri & 6 children and also to my coaches/mentors Daniel Sanchez, Aaron Kamau, and Randall Okimoto for helping build me up into the man that I am today. I’m excited for the journey that awaits & to uphold the rich tradition and commitment to excellence for Farrington High School Football! Go Govs!”

Lafaele, who is also the co-owner of Ikaika Athletics and serves as a trainer to some of the top linemen in the state, also has coaching experience at Saint Louis and Iolani along with the Polynesian Bowl. His son Anelu, is a senior at Farrington and is committed to play collegiately at Wisconsin.

As a member of the UH football team, Lafaele helped lead the Warriors to the Sugar Bowl in his senior season of 2007. He was a first team all-WAC selection after starting 12 games at defensive tackle, recording 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and was named the recipient of the Ben Yee Award for most inspirational player.

This past season, Farrington went 7-4, finishing as runner-up in the OIA Division-I tournament and reached the semifinal round of the state tournament.