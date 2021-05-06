Mid-Pac’s Myah McDonald named Mountain West Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 2021 Women’s Golf All-Conference teams, as well as MW Women’s Golfer of the Year, MW Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year and MW Women’s Golf Coach of the Year, as voted by the league’s nine head coaches.

San Diego State senior Sara Kjellker was named MW Women’s Golfer of the Year, while New Mexico’s and Kaneohe native Myah McDonald earned MW Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year honors. Jill Trujillo, who led the Lobos to their league-record ninth MW championship, was selected as the MW Women’s Golf Coach of the Year.

"It's just something that I never would have expected"#Kaneohe's Myah McDonald named @MountainWest Womens Golf Freshman of the Year. The @midpac product was 3rd on @UNMLoboWGolf with a 75.33 scoring average.



📝👉🏽https://t.co/A66IPK8zo5 pic.twitter.com/CEkkgXFlSk — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) May 7, 2021

Kjellker, the first Aztec to win player of the year honors since 2015-16 (Emma Henrikson), competed in six events, averaging 73.44 strokes per round. This season, the native of Hollviken, Sweden, recorded three top-5 finishes, including winning the 2021 Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship after a one-hole playoff against New Mexico’s Lauren Lehigh. Kjellker is currently ranked the No. 40 golfer nationally according to Golfstat.

McDonald becomes the second-straight Lobo to earn the MW Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year award, joining Napat Lertsadwattana, and seventh overall. The native of Kaneohe, Hawaii, registered two top-5 finishes after competing in seven events this season. McDonald averaged 75.33 strokes per round, which is the lowest among MW freshmen golfers.

Trujillo earned coach of the year honors after leading New Mexico to a No. 46 national ranking according to Golfstat and a team title at the 2021 MW Women’s Golf Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Overall, the Lobos registered four top-5 finishes in seven events. This is the first time Trujillo has earned the coach of the year award since 2013-14 and third time overall (2007-08).

Kjellker also earned first-team all-MW honors and is joined by Fresno State’s Brigitte Thibault, San José State’s Kajsa Arwefjall and Antonia Malate and UNLV’s Samantha Fuller. Thibault has now earned first-team honors in three-consecutive years.

Nevada’s Victoria Gailey, New Mexico’s Napat Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh and UNLV’s Elina Saksa and Veronica Joels were second-team honorees.