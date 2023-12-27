Mid-Pacific alumnus Isiah Kiner-Falefa has agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays worth $15 million, along with $1 in performance incentives, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Kiner-Falefa, who was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 2013 MLB Draft, reached the majors in 2018 and played for the Rangers through the 2021 season, winning an American League Gold Glove at third base in 2020.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kiner-Falefa was traded to the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season but was flipped to the New York Yankees shortly after, playing two full seasons in the Bronx.

Kiner-Falefa’s deal with the Blue Jays is pending a physical before it can become official.