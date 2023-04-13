A day after collecting his 500th MLB hit, Mid-Pacific alumnus Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached another career milestone on Thursday.

Kiner-Falefa took the mound for the New York Yankees in the ninth inning of an 11-2 blowout loss to the Minnesota Twins, pitching a scoreless inning in which he allowed just one hit.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

It was the first pitching appearance of Kiner-Falefa’s professional career, who didn’t pitch in high school, according to Mid-Pacific coach Dunn Muramaru when asked on Thursday.

After starting at shortstop for the Yankees in 2022, Kiner-Falefa has taken on a utility role in the Bronx in 2023, playing sparingly in 10 appearances.