Mid-Pacific’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa leading Texas Rangers in batting average through three weeks of 2020 MLB season

Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa throws to first on a groundout by Arizona Diamondbacks’ David Peralta during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The third week of the 2020 MLB season brought as much uncertainty as the previous two, as the St. Louis Cardinals had 15 games postponed due to numerous positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

The 2-3 Cardinals have not played since July 29 and will not play again until Aug. 13. For former University of Hawaii star and current Cards second baseman Kolten Wong, that means he’s had just 20 at-bats so far. In order to make up for lost time, the team is scheduled to play a grueling 55 games in 46 days, including a bevy of doubleheaders.

As for players from Hawaii who were able to play this past week, Mid-Pacific alum Isiah Kiner-Falefa continued his 2020 breakout campaign for the Texas Rangers. After moving up from ninth to second in the batting order, he’s currently hitting .367 in the month of August and leads the Rangers with a .333 batting average. Kiner-Falefa was one of the main factors in a three-game series sweep over the Angels to end the week, registering at least one hit in every game while playing solid defense at the hot corner.

Here are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during the week:

Jordan Yamamoto, pitcher, Miami Marlins (Saint Louis): Before the Cardinals, the Marlins were the team most affected by the ongoing pandemic, as the team has had 10 games postponed thus far. After getting promoted to the active roster, Yamamoto got the start against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, allowing four runs in four innings. He also struck out four hitters and got the no decision as the Marlins won 8-7. Miami is one of the biggest surprises in baseball in the early going with a 7-3 record.

Yamamoto is currently set to make his next start on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays and top pitching prospect Nate Pearson.

Kirby Yates, pitcher, San Diego Padres (Kauai): Yates made two appearances this week and notched a save in both. On Monday, he allowed a home run to 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger but struck out the side to secure a 5-4 win. On Friday, he tossed a scoreless ninth inning as the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0.

Rico Garcia, pitcher, San Francisco Giants (Saint Louis, Hawaii Pacific): Garcia allowed his first three runs of the season on Thursday against his former team, the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday. He recovered by tossing a scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Kurt Suzuki, catcher, Washington Nationals (Baldwin): Suzuki played in just three games this week after the Nationals’ series against the Marlins got postponed. He went 1-for-7 for the week and is hitting .231 with four RBIs this season.

Greg Garcia, infielder, San Diego Padres (University of Hawaii): Garcia started three games for the Padres this week — one at second base and two at designated hitter. He went 1-for-3 in each of his games and is hitting .304 this season.

Other players with Hawaii ties in an MLB 60-man player pool but not on an active roster:

David Freitas, catcher, Milwaukee Brewers (University of Hawaii)

Josh Rojas, utility, Arizona Diamondbacks (University of Hawaii)

Joey Cantillo, pitcher, San Diego Padres (Kailua)