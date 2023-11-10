Championship night of the HHSAA Girl’s Volleyball State Championship Tournament took place on Friday night in La’ie where Mid-Pacific and Kamehameha claimed titles.

Kamehameha won the Division-I championship with a 4-set win over Punahou at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii for their 24th title in program history.

Adrianna Arquette finished with 16 kills, Kalaweloilehua Chock added 13 kills.

Earlier in the evening, Mid-Pacific captured the Division-II crown with a 5-set win over University Lab for the first championship in program history.

Payton Smith finished with 19 kills and 1 ace, Brooke Eglinton added 16 kills including the game-winning point.

For additional coverage stay with KHON2 Sports on-air and online.