Mid-Pacific graduate Myah McDonald earned her first collegiate title on Tuesday, as the New Mexico women’s golfer won The Show at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas.

McDonald, a junior, fired a 3-under 69 in the final round to finish the event at 9-under, good for a two-shot victory.

The tournament field featured 10 players ranked in the top 100 of collegiate golfers.

McDonald’s previous best finish of the season was a tie for 23rd in a season-opening event held in New Mexico.

As a sophomore, the Kaneohe native was selected as a Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar, appeared in all 10 possible events with a 74.56 scoring average.

The 2019 Jennie K Invitational Champion and the 2018 Ka’anapali Match Play Champion will continue her season on March 10 at the Clover Cup hosted by Notre Dame at the Longbow Golf Club in Arizona.