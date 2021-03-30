Mid-Pacific athletics to disband from Pac-Five after 2022-2023 academic year

Following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 academic year, Mid-Pacific Institute’s athletic teams will no longer be associated with Pac-Five.

In a letter to the MId-Pacific community, school president Paul Turnbull and athletic director Paul Wagner announced the changes to provide its athletes two years of advance notice.

Mid-Pacific doesn’t have its own wrestling, competitive cheering or football teams. Athletes who attended MPI and wished to play those sports would do so for Pac-Five.

Starting in the 2021-2022 academic year, Mid-Pacific will field its own wrestling team.

Mid-Pacific does not plan to offer football once its association with the Pac-Five is completed in 2023.

During the 2019-2020 academic year, 17 different schools competed for Pac-Five in various sports.