Mid-Pacific alum Wyatt Young picked by New York Mets in MLB Draft

Mid-Pacific alumnus and Pepperdine junior middle infielder Wyatt Young was selected by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Young was picked in the 15th round with the 442nd overall selection. A three-year starter for the Waves, he hit .318 for his career with five home runs.

The 2021 MLB Draft concluded with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday. The slot value for all picks from Day 3 of the draft is considered to be $125,000.

Young joins Saint Louis alum Jordan Yamamoto as a current player with Hawaii ties in the Mets organization.