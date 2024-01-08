The University of Michigan football team won the College Football Playoff national championship with a – victory over Washington in Houston on Monday.

Michigan finishes its season a perfect 15-0, while Washington ends its campaign aa the national runner-up at 14-1.

Monday’s contest featured local ties on each team. Saint Louis alumnus Roman Wilson caught three passes for a total of 54 yards for the Wolverines.

For Washington, defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Pearl City) and Faatui Tuitele (Saint Louis) saw extensive playing time, with Tuitele registering a tackle. Additionally, Kapolei alumnus Julius Buelow started at right guard for the Huskies.