Michelle Wie West makes cut for first time since 2019

DALY CITY, CA – JUNE 11: Michelle Wie West of the United States tees off from from the 11th hole during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club on June 11, 2021 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Punahou alumna Michelle Wie West shot a 75 at the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif. on Friday, making the cut in a competition for the first time since February 2019 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Wie West is currently tied for 70th in the field with a 4-over 148 through two rounds.

Danielle Kang is currently atop the leaderboard with a 7-under 137.

Rounds 3 and 4 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, resepctively.