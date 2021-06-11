Michelle Wie West makes cut for first time since 2019

Punahou alumna Michelle Wie West shot a 75 at the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif. on Friday, making the cut in a competition for the first time since February 2019 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Wie West is currently tied for 70th in the field with a 4-over 148 through two rounds.
Danielle Kang is currently atop the leaderboard with a 7-under 137.
Rounds 3 and 4 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, resepctively.