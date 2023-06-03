Punahou alumna Michelle Wie West continues to make an impact on golf despite not playing on a full-time basis anymore.

Wie West is currently involved with the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City, serving as the tournament’s host.

Host duties include fundraising for and promoting the event as well as other organizational tasks.

Rose Zhang, who is making her professional debut this week, currently leads the Mizuho Americas Open at 11-under through three rounds.

Wie West and Zhang both attended Stanford.