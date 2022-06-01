One week after announcing that she will be stepping away from competitive golf, the most influential golfer in state history, Michelle Wie West will tee-off on Thursday at the USGA’s Women’s US Open in North Carolina.

The 32-year old who made her pro tournament debut 20 years ago will be focusing on motherhood and business ventures with “no regrets” in regards to her accomplishments in the sport.

Wie West is currently only scheduled to play at Pine Needles this week and next year’s Women’s US Open at Pebble Beach with no plans to jump back on the LPGA Tour.

The 5-time LPGA Tour event winner says it is no coincidence that her planned Aloha swings will be taken at the prestigious tournament, eight years removed from winning the lone major of her career.

“Oh, it means everything to me. It was the one tournament that I wanted to win ever since I started to play golf. If I hadn’t won the 2014 US Open I still, I’d definitely wouldn’t retire and I’d still be playing and chasing that win so, that win means everything to me,” Wie West told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’m definitely managing expectations right now. I definitely haven’t had the practice schedule that I usually do leading up to the US Open. This week, I’m just soaking it all in, Seeing all the fans, seeing all the players, walking the walk. It’s pretty cool. Obviously, the competitive side of me wants to win and do the best I can so it’s going to be a fun week.”

The Punahou and Stanford graduate will tee-off on Thursday with television coverage starting at 9:00am HST on the USA Network.

Four other Hawaii golfers will also be taking part in the tournament:

Allisen Corpuz (Kapolei)

Mariel Galdiano (Pearl City)

Karissa Kilby (Honolulu)

Britney Yada (Hilo)

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Course: Pine Needles Lodge and GC. Yardage: 6,638. Par: 71.

Prize money: $10 million. Winner’s share: $1.8 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-8 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-3 p.m. (USA Network), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (USA Network), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Yuka Saso.

Last year: Saso became the first Filipino golfer to win a major when she defeated Nasa Hataoka in a playoff at The Olympic Club. Lexi Thompson played the final seven holes in 5-over par and finished one shot out of the playoff.

Notes: The purse has nearly doubled to $10 million, the richest in the history of women’s golf and among the largest prize funds in women’s sports. … Nelly Korda, who started the year at No. 1 in women’s golf, is playing for the first time since early February while recovering from a blood clot in her left arm. … Inbee Park has withdrawn from the field. … Cristie Kerr won the Women’s Open when it was last held at Pine Needles. Other winners at Pine Needles include Karrie Webb (2001) and Annika Sorenstam (1996). The 51-year-old Sorenstam is playing this year. She is exempt from having won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open last year. … Michelle Wie West is playing for the first time since the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January. She won her only major at nearby Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. She is exempt for two more years if she chooses to play. … Eun-Hee Ji won the Women’s Open in 2009. She qualified for this Open by winning the LPGA Match Play on Sunday.