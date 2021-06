DALY CITY, CA – JUNE 13: Michelle Wie West of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club on June 13, 2021 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Michelle Wie West shot even par to finish in a tie for 40th at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

The Punahou alumna shot an even-par 288 over her four rounds, making the cut for the first time since 2019.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

For Wie West, making the cut broke a streak of eight straight tournaments without doing so.

Matilda Castren won the tournament with a 14-under 274.