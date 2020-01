Michelle Wie West has revealed on her personal Instagram that she is pregnant with a baby girl.

In her post below, Wie West is expecting the birth of her first born child to take place in the summer.

The five-time LPGA champion and Punahou graduate got married to Jonnie West, son of NBA legend Jerry West, in August.

In a few months, Wie West is joining CBS Sports as a golf analyst as part of its coverage for the Masters in Augusta, Ga., from April 9-12.