Michelle Wie West back on major championship leaderboard after strong first round at ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Michelle Wie West tees off on the 11th hole during round one of the ANA Inspiration at the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club on April 01, 2021 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Michelle Wie West was back on a major championship leaderboard Thursday at the ANA Inspiration. So was Shanshan Feng in her first tournament in 14 months.

Playing for the second straight week after a 21-month break, Wie West shot a 2-under 70, leaving her four strokes behind leader Patty Tavatanakit after the morning wave.

“Came into the day like, `OK, no stress today, easy golf,’” Wie West said. “And the first couple holes were not easy golf. I’m just happy to see my name on the first page of the leaderboard. That’s really special to me. Been a long time since I’ve seen that.”

Feng birdied three of her last five holes for a bogey-free 67. The Chinese star hadn’t played a competitive round since November 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent visa delay.

“I was kind of nervous last night,” the 10-time LPGA Tour winner said. “But I said to myself, `Hey, it’s OK. Think about you’re just an old rookie. Everything is new for you here and just have no expectation. Try your hardest, 100% on every shot and enjoy the process.′ That was what I did, actually.”

Wie West was in the second group off the 10th tee, opening to little fanfare with no spectators at Mission Hills for the 50th edition of the event.

“It’s definitely weird. It doesn’t have the same vibe,” Wie West said. “The first tee was the most shocking one where you don’t walk through a tunnel, don’t have the grandstands really close by.”

Wie West first played the event in 2003, tying for ninth at age 13.

“I have to say today was a bit like when I was 13,” Wie West said. “I kind of hit it all over the place and grinded a bit out there. But that feels good. I think that’s kind of how I play.”

A strong start from @MichelleWieWest 💪



Check out highlights from her first round 70 at the @ANAinspiration 👇 pic.twitter.com/gvsJjgJOwv — LPGA (@LPGA) April 1, 2021

Wie West three-putted for bogey on 10, nearly aced the 13th for a birdie, and made three straight long birdie putts on Nos. 10-12. She missed a 2-foot par putt on No. 6 and parred the final three. Last week in Carlsbad, she missed the cut in the Kia Classic with rounds of 81 and 74.

“Especially after last week, it was really good to see those putts roll in,” Wie West said. “Put myself in some interesting spots today, but really proud of how I grinded it out out there.”

Wie West married Jonnie West, the son of basketball great Jerry West, in August 2019, and daughter Makenna was born last June. West is director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors.

“Having a baby definitely putts a different perspective on everything,” she said. “I’m more excited to go home and see her than I was about my round, to be honest.”

Tavatanakit, the 21-year-old former UCLA player from Thailand, closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a bogey-free 66. She reached all the par 5s in two, birdieing three of them.

“It was a pretty calm and relaxing day today,” Tavatanakit said. “I just stuck to my game plan and didn’t get too greedy out there. I know it’s a major, it’s tough, the course is really tough. I was just being really patient and I was waiting for putts to drop, and they did on the back nine.”

Englishwomen Charley Hull and Bronte Law were three strokes back at 69 with Yuka Saso of the Philippines.

Past champions Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko were another shot behind with Wie, Christina Kim, Cheyenne Knight and Amy Yang.

Mirim Lee, the winner in September last year in the postponed event, played in the afternoon along with top-ranked Jin Young Ko and Kia winner Inbee Park. Jin Young Ko missed the tournament last year after winning in 2019.

The temperature climbed into the 90s early in the afternoon, with triple-digit heat possible the next three days at the scenic desert layout.