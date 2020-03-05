Michelle Wie to join Golf Channel shows for three big events

Michelle Wie walks from the tee box on the first hole in the first round of the NW Arkansas Championship LPGA golf tournament at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., Friday, June 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Michelle Wie will contribute to Golf Channel’s coverage of the PGA Championship, The Players, and the Ryder Cup this season.

NBC and The Golf Channel announced on Wednesday that Wie will serve as an analyst working on the “Live From” show for the tournaments, the first of which is The Players which runs from March 12-15.

Wie is also scheduled to work CBS’s broadcast of The Masters.

Wie previously worked as an analyst for Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Solheim Cup last September.

Wie, who grew up in Honolulu and attended Punahou School has not played on the LPGA Tour since The Lotte Championship in April of 2019. Wie’s missed time has been due to a wrist injury. She is currently on maternity leave from the LPGA. In early January, Wie announced that she was pregnant with her first child.