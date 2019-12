Michelle Wie walks from the tee box on the first hole in the first round of the NW Arkansas Championship LPGA golf tournament at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., Friday, June 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Punahou graduate and Honolulu’s Michelle Wie is joining CBS Sports as a golf analyst as part of its coverage for the Masters in 2020.

Wie, who got married in August with Jonnie West, has won five tournaments during her LPGA career, including the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open.

The 2020 Masters will take place from April 9-12 in Augusta, Ga.