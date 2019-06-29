Michelle Wie out for remainder of the season

Michelle Wie is far from the same player that was the talk of the golf world as a young teenager. Numerous injuries and swing changes have provided road bumps along the way. On Friday Wie announced what many expected was coming – she’s shutting it down for the remainder of the season.

The Punahou grad has dealt with pain in her right wrist in every tournament she’s played this season. That trend includes the Lotte Championship on Oahu in April when she missed the cut in last place. The 29 year old has had two surgeries on her wrist in the last year and has taken breaks from golf multiple times.

Wie announced on social media Friday morning that she is done for the year, saying that she believes the extended break will give her the best possible chance to finally get healthy.

Wie last played at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week.