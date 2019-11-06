Michele Nagamine named Big West Coach of the Year

The 2019 season for the University of Hawai’i soccer team was historic after reaching the Big West Tournament for the first time in program history.

On Wednesday, it went from not only historic but memorable as the program made a real impact on the end of the year awards in the Big West Conference.

For the first time in her nine-year career as the head coach of the Rainbow Wahine, Michele Nagamine was named the Big West Conference Coach of the Year.

After missing the tournament a year ago, Nagamine led the ‘Bows on a charge in 2019 where they went 4-1-3 in the conference to secure the program’s first-ever berth into the conference tournament.

Nagamine saw her team win its first-ever Big West opener and start its road conference schedule with a win in 2019, and led the team to its best win percentage in conference play.

Under Nagamine’s tutelage, UH was second in the conference in goals scored versus conference opponents with 14 and ranked third in goals allowed with 10. UH was also one of the more aggressive teams of moving the ball around, ranking second in the league in assists with 14 and racked up a total of 42 points on the year, also second in the conference.