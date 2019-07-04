Michael Bennett hits the field with island keiki this Sunday at seventh annual free football camp

It has become a summer tradition here in the islands, where Patriots all-pro defensive lineman and Honolulu resident Michael Bennett rallies a who’s who of Hawaii football for a free youth football camp in the Aloha State.

The seventh annual Gauntlete Football Camp presented by the Bennett Foundation is set for this Sunday at Neves Stadium on the campus of Pearl City High School.

The camp will feature a youth training session for boys and girls ages 7-12 and a high school football lineman camp for offensive and defensive players featuring gridiron legends DeForest Buckner, Tyson Alualu and Manti Te’o to name just a few.

For Bennett, the event is a celebration of learning and growth that goes beyond the game of football.

“I’m excited man. As a young child you look up at all these people online, you look at athletes and you want to be able to meet them, you want to be able to meet these guys that you idolize and do great things on the field, but you never get that chance or if you do it cost money. This time it’s free and that’s the best thing about it. We create this space for families to be able to have the opportunity to be with players and an opportunity to learn from some of the greatest at their position,” Bennett told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“I think the most important thing that I want the kids to learn is to be in the now and take time to love the people that you love and take time to be with them and take time to do the things that you want to do because life is always changing. Appreciate the moments that you have with the people that you’re with and our communities. That’s important for the young kids to realize. The impact that they have on their own individual communities and what they can do,” added Bennett.

Limited spots remain for the camp so organizers urge families to register ahead of time. For a link to registration visit www.thebennettfoundation.org