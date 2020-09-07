Miami Dolphins officially announce Ryan Fitzpatrick as starter, Tua Tagovailoa starts season as backup

DAVIE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 25, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

As expected The Miami Dolphins made it official on Monday.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores officially announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the week one starter against the New England Patriots, with Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa listed at number two on the depth chart.

The Dolphins will allow first-round pick Tagovailoa time to learn from the sideline despite being said to be at full health following the hip injury that ended his collegiate career last November.

According to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra the move could be strategic with a rough slate of games to open the year — at New England, vs. Buffalo, at Jacksonville, vs. Seattle, vs. San Francisco, at Denver and facing both L.A. Teams, “The Dolphins could ride out the difficult storm before tossing Tua into the fray,” said Patra.

Miami will also open the season against the Patriots with Kamehameha graduate Kamu Grugier-Hill on the roster. The former Eagles captain is expected to compete at linebacker after signing as a free agent this past season.