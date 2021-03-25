Meticulous work ethic paying off for UH baseball ace Aaron Davenport

For the University of Hawaii baseball team, the 2020 season’s abrupt end came when the Rainbow Warriors were 11-6 and on pace to have their best season in nearly a decade.

At the time, sophomore starter Aaron Davenport had established himself as the team’s ace, going 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA. As disappointing as it may have been for both Davenport and the team to see what the rest of the 2020 season had in store, Davenport went back home to Washington and never stopped working.

In turn, Davenport hasn’t stopped winning, as the ‘Bows have been victorious in all four of his starts in 2021 thus far. Davenport has been dominant with 37 strikeouts in 27 innings to go with a 1.67 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. Additionally, during a 13-strikeout performance against Hawaii Pacific on March 5, a tweet of his wicked curveball went viral.

On top of his offseason workouts at his home in Washington, Davenport gained 15 pounds of muscle last fall.

“I’ve always been able to throw deep into games but I think one of my hardest pitches last week was the 100th pitch, just when I rewatched the game I noticed that,” Davenport said. “That’s why I think I’ve had a lot of success in that regard is the cardio mixed with the weight training, trying to keep everything well-balanced. Not doing too much cardio while I’m working out my muscles, not overlifting where I lose range of motion, but kind of finding a happy medium for all of that and just staying well-rounded.”

Davenport’s work ethic has rubbed off on the rest of the UH baseball team, which is off to a scorching 11-3 start, including 3-1 in conference play after a series win over Long Beach State last weekend. Head coach Mike Trapasso the hardest worker on the team, regardless of position.

“He’s the hardest worker on our team. Period,” Trapasso said. “Pitchers, position players, I don’t think anybody works harder than he does and obviously it’s important because of the fact that when you’re playing a four-game series in particular, it’s imperative that you get a quality start the first couple of games for no other reason than to save the bullpen to try to win the next two games and he is a tireless worker and it’s just in this early part of the season he’s shown what hard work can do and I’ve always thought confidence is a byproduct of hard work and he has that confidence in his conditioning that he’s ready to take on any and all challengers.”

As the team’s No. 1 starter, Fridays have become Davenport’s days to take the mound for UH this season. It’s a challenge he embraces and welcomes, knowing that every series for the Rainbow Warriors begins with him on the bump.

“I think the first game definitely sets the tone for a series and I think everyone has a mindset that we’re coming out ready to roll,” Davenport said. “Personally, I love getting the rock game one because I trust my stuff, my coach trusts me and my team trusts me, I love that. I love it and I trust our bullpen 100 percent so I know that if I can set them up for success, they’re gonna shut the door, they’re gonna get that win.”