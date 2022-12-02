Forty years after the biggest moment in school history, the 1982-1983 Chaminade men’s basketball team, as well as its head coach Merv Lopes, were honored at the university’s campus on Friday.

The team was honored prior to the new Chaminade Hall of Fame display located in the outdoor hallway of the school’s athletics training center and locker rooms.

On Dec. 23, 1982, Chaminade defeated top-ranked Virginia 77-72 at Honolulu International Center, in what is now the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

At the time, Chaminade was an NAIA school. It is currently a Division II member of the NCAA.

Lopes, a Nanakuli native who recently turned 90, went 238-118 during his 12-year college head coaching career.