Men’s Volleyball Travels To Stanford For Two Matches

The No. 1-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will put its 12-match win streak on the line when it travels to former conference rival 11th-ranked Stanford for a pair of matches, Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 in Stanford, Calif. The Rainbow Warriors (12-0) lead the all-time series 43-38 and most recently defeated the Cardinal (5-5) twice in Honolulu last season.
Matches #13-14
Who: No. 1 Hawai’i (12-0) vs. No. 11 Stanford (5-5)
When: Friday, Feb. 14 & Saturday, Feb. 15
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. HT) on Friday and 6:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. HT) on Saturday
Where: Maples Pavilion (Friday), Burnham Pavilion (Saturday)
Live Video: gostanford.com
Radio Coverage: CBS Sports Radio (1500AM). Dave Kawada (play-by-play).
Streaming Audio: CBSSportsHawaii.com Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: gostanford.com
Game Notes:
- UH has won its last five matches in straight sets and 10 of 12, dropping only two sets all season.
- UH is 2-0 versus Mountain Pacific Sports Federation teams this season with straight set wins over Grand Canyon and Concordia-Irvine. The Warriors are also scheduled to face MPSF foes BYU (March 5-6) and Pepperdine (March 17) this season.
- UH leads the all-time series with Stanford 43-38 and have won the last four match-ups, including two wins in Honolulu last season. However Stanford has won four straight in Palo Alto and 10-of-11 dating back to 2008.
- UH is one of only two undefeated teams remaining this season along with BYU (12-0).
- UH has won its last 12 non-conference road matches dating back to 2018.
- UH has held on the No. 1 ranking for all five weeks of the 2020 season, its longest to start the year since 1996 (11 straight weeks).
- The Cardinal (5-5) snapped a four-match losing streak with a straight-set win over UCLA last Saturday in Maples Pavilion.