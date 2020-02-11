Men’s Basketball Returns Home To Host Long Beach State

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team returns home for a pair of home games beginning with its first meeting of the year with Long Beach State on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Tipoff for the game is 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Game 23
Who: Hawai’i (14-8, 5-3 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (7-17, 2-6 Big West)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. HT
Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI
Television: Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.
Streaming Video:BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:HawaiiAthletics.com
Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (83-51). Dan Monson is in his 13th season at Long Beach State (207-213).
Series Information: LBSU leads, 16-12.
Game Story Lines
- After dropping back-to-back road games, UH returns home for a meeting with Long Beach St.
- Despite the pair of road losses, UH remains in sole possession of second in the Big West, 1.5 games behind first-place UC Irvine.
- UH has won five straight at the SSC, where they are 13-3 this year. LBSU is just 1-10 on the road.
- This will be the first meeting between the teams since LBSU ousted UH 68-66 in the 2019 Big West Tournament quarterfinals.
- UH has erased double-digit deficits in each of the last three games, however are just 1-2 in those games.
- With three assists at Cal Poly, junior point guard Drew Buggs passed Troy Bowe to become the school’s all-time assists leader at 413.
- The Long Beach native leads the Big West and ranks 16th nationally at 6.2 apg.
- Following its game vs. Long Beach State, UH will take on first-place UC Irvine on Saturday in a nationally-televised game on ESPN2.
Scouting Long Beach State
- Long Beach State, selected sixth in the preseason poll, sits in ninth in the Big West at 2-6.
- The Beach has lost three straight games and five of its last six.
- Lon Beach State lost by 25 at home to UC Santa Barbara and by 17 on the road at Cal Poly in its last two outings.
- The Beach are just 1-10 on the road this year, with its lone road win coming on Jan. 11 at UC Santa Barbara, 55-52.
- Chance Hunter leads LBSU at 15.0 ppg and is a 45 percent shooter on three-pointers.