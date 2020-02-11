Men’s Basketball Returns Home To Host Long Beach State

The 2020 AVCA collegiate beach volleyball preseason poll was released Monday with the Rainbow Wahine coming in at No. 5. Two-time defending NCAA champion UCLA is tabbed as the preseason favorite.

It's the sixth time in eight years that UH has been picked fifth in the preseason. UH has been picked No. 5 in each of the last three preseasons and finished fifth in the 2019 final poll.

UCLA received nine of a possible 11 first-place votes. No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 LSU each received a first-place vote, while USC is placed at No. 4, just ahead of Hawai'i.

Fellow Big West squads Cal Poly (7) and Long Beach State (12) are also ranked. In all, 13 Top 20 teams are on UH's regular-season schedule, including No. 1 UCLA in the season-opening Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Feb. 22-23, at Queen's Beach.

UH returns seven starters from last year's squad that placed fourth at the NCAA Championship. Among the returnees are 2017 AVCA All-American Morgan Martin and 2019 honorable mention All-American Amy Ozee. UH also welcomes four new recruits and six crossovers from UH's nationally-ranked indoor squad.