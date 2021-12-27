Men’s Basketball put on pause due to COVID issues with program, games this week canceled

The University of Hawai’I men’s basketball team has been put on pause from all activities due to COVID-issues within the program. As a result, the Rainbow Warriors’ Big West home opener versus UC Davis on Dec. 30 has been canceled. Last week it was announced that UH’s home game on Jan. 1 versus UC Riverside was canceled due to COVID issues within the Highlanders’ program.
Both games against UCD and UCR have been deemed a no contest. The length of UH’s pause is yet to be determined.
Ticket Refund Information
- At the end of regular season, season ticket holders will be given the option to receive a prorated refund, or a prorated credit for any home games canceled this season. Credit will be applied to their 2022-23 season ticket purchase.
- Individual game ticket purchasers will receive a refund or will be given the option to exchange for another men’s basketball regular season home game this season.
- For questions, please contact the UH Ticket Office at (808) 956-4482.