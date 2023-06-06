On the heels of official visits during the University of Hawaii football team’s recruiting weekend which was focused on the prep level, a former Hawaii High School standout has returned home via the transfer portal.

Punahou graduate Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen announced recently that he is joining the Rainbow Warriors for the 2023 season.

Mendiola-Jensen, spent the last two seasons at UNLV where the versatile athlete was used as both a receiver and defensive back.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior to be anticipates competing at the nickelback position for the Rainbow Warriors, a program that his cousins Kawika, Noa, and Kamuela all played for over the years.

“My family has been through this program for about the past 14 years, and I’ll be continuing their legacy,” Mendiola-Jenson told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I’m a Hawaii kid through and through, it means a lot just playing for the state, playing for something bigger than just myself, but for the people and everyone here that supports me. We’re going to change the culture, bring back that winning culture, and and really put everything on our shoulders and bring the pride back.”

Ahead of training camp which starts at the end of July, Mendiola-Jensen has been working out with respected trainer Kawehena Johnson.

“I’m ready to make a difference here. To come home is just awesome. Friends and family are happy. I’m happy, coaches are happy and I’m just ready to play for the ‘Bows.”

The UH football season is slated to get started on August 26 at Vanderbilt.