Memphis accepts invite to 19th Hawai’i Bowl to be played on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

The University of Memphis has accepted an invitation to the 2021 EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl.

Representing the American Athletic Conference, the Tigers (6-6) will meet a team from the Mountain West in the 19thedition of the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl.

“We are thrilled to welcome the University of Memphis Tigers to the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, and look forward to sharing the aloha spirit with their student athletes, administrators and fans,” said EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl Executive Director Daryl Garvin.

Memphis became bowl eligible for the eighth consecutive season after a 33-28 win over Tulane on Saturday. The Tigers will be making their 15th all-time bowl appearance with a 6-8 overall bowl record.

The Tigers feature one of the nation’s top wide receivers in Calvin Austin III, who has 1,149 yards on 74 receptions and 10 total touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker JJ Russell is among the nation’s leaders in tackles with 123. Head coach Ryan Silverfield (14-10) is in his second full season at Memphis and will be coaching his third bowl game with the Tigers.

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl will be played Friday, Dec. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa campus. Kickoff is 3 p.m. HT (8 p.m. ET) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets for the 2021 EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl go on sale Monday, Nov. 29, online at etickethawaii.com or at the UH Ticket Office (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. HST). All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and download the LumiSight UH app where they will upload their vaccination card and complete the daily health check-in. Anyone entering the state of Hawai‘i must adhere to the state’s Safe Travels program. Click here for more information about Safe Travels Hawai‘i.