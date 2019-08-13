McKinley’s Buchanan to perform coin-toss ahead of Rams vs. Cowboys on Saturday

The Los Angeles Rams will play host to the Dallas Cowboys this Saturday at Aloha Stadium in an NFL preseason matchup, but those players won’t be the only football stars on the field.

McKinley High School quarterback Alexandria Buchanan will perform the game’s coin-toss at midfield after being hand-selected by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Buchanan, the first-ever female to throw a touchdown pass in Hawaii high school football history, is looking forward to sharing the gridiron with some of the NFL’s best.

“It’s amazing to see how big of an impact I have on other people and it’s even crazy to see all the blessings and opportunities that I’ve been given because of football,” she said.

Buchanan, a senior at McKinley, couldn’t imagine her life without the game she loves.

“I don’t know where I would be right now without it, but it’s been a crazy experience. It’s definitely made my high school experience something really memorable,” she said. “It means the world to me to have people supporting me and what I’m doing, and hopefully inspiring the next generation or the next people to be bigger and better.”

Kickoff for the Rams vs. Cowboys is set for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th at Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised live on KHON2.