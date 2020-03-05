McKenzie Milton throwing again, over a year after major injury

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is back throwing the football. UCF Football posted video on social media on Wednesday of Milton dropping back and passing.

Milton, a Mililani graduate suffered a gruesome injury to his right leg on November 23rd of 2018. The injury threatened to cost Milton his leg, let alone his ability to play football.

Milton has undergone multiple surgeries and can be seen wearing a brace on his right leg in the video.

Central Florida’s current starting quarterback is another Mililani graduate, freshman Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel is a close friend of Milton’s. McKenzie played a large role in Gabriel’s recruitment to UCF, as well as his development.





