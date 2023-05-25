Former Mililani star quarterback and Cover2 Offensive Player of the Year McKenzie Milton is set to begin his college coaching career.

Milton has joined the staff at the University of Tennessee as an offensive analyst.

Milton will be reunited by his second coach at UCF in Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel.

“McKenzie represents everything that is great about college football,” Heupel said in a Tennessee press release. “His perseverance, determination and leadership are attributes that made him successful as a player and will no doubt translate to him being an outstanding future coach. He’s always been a student of the game and understands the why behind what we do. We are thrilled to welcome McKenzie, Jany and Madden to Rocky Top.”

Added Milton: “I couldn’t be more excited about starting my coaching career at Tennessee and reuniting with Coach Heupel. I am grateful to Coach Heupel and Director of Athletics Danny White for giving me this opportunity. Their leadership makes a difference. I look forward to helping the program in any way I can.”

Milton began his collegiate career at UCF, going 27-6 as a starter and leading the Knights to a 13-0 season in 2017 and finishing in the Top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting twice. A serious leg injury in 2018 sidelined Milton until 2021, where he played in six games for Florida State.

Milton and his wife, Jany, have a son, Madden, who turns 1 in June.