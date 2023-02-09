Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang was presented with a $15,000 check courtesy of McDonalds of Hawaii on Thursday evening.

The donation to the program was part of a Big Mac Monday initiative that awarded the program $500 for every touchdown the Rainbow Warriors scored during the 2022 season.

In 2022, the ‘Bows scored 30 touchdowns in a 3-10 season.

Chang was presented with the check during the UH men’s basketball game against UC San Diego at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.