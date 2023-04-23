On Sunday, every pass Cole McDonald threw was caught.

In a 25-9 win over the Arlington Renegades, McDonald completed 10 of his 11 passes for 120 yards and an interception, guiding the Houston Roughnecks a 7-3 mark in the 2023 XFL regular season.

The former University of Hawaii quarterback also ran the ball six times for a total of 66 yards and a touchdown.

Cole McDonald hit the Siuuuu after this TD for the @XFLRoughnecks 👀 pic.twitter.com/FASrY1xgc9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 23, 2023

The Roughnecks finished atop the XFL South at 7-3 and will play the Renegades (4-6) again on Saturday for the XFL South championship at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN2. The winner will advance to the XFL championship game on May 13.

Also in Week 10 of XFL action, former Pearl City quarterback Jordan Ta’amu completed 15 of his 22 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 29-28 win for the D.C. Defenders over the San Antonio Brahamas. Ta’amu also rushed the ball eight times for 45 yards and a score.

Ta’amu quarterbacked the Defenders to a 9-1 regular season mark, finishing atop the XFL North standings. The Defenders will host the Seattle Sea Dragons, who have former University of Hawaii head coach June Jones as their offensive coordinator, on Sunday at 9 a.m. HST on ESPN.

With McDonald and Ta’amu playing for the two best teams in the league, it’s certainly plausible that the two meet up again with an XFL title at stake.