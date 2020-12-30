Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi hopeful that he can help provide ‘athletic experiences’ for Honolulu youth amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi says that he wants to see what can be done regarding youth sports in the City & County of Honolulu.

In Honolulu, organized outdoor sports fall under the same category of activity as bars and nightclubs.

Tier four of the City and County’s reopening strategy won’t be allowed until there is fewer than 20 COVID cases per day, averaged over two weeks, with less than 1% positivity rate. That is something that the Mayor-elect would like to look into.

“If the city can do something, and look, we’re going to get in there and we want to look at that. That’s one of the issues that I feel very strongly about if that’s possible,” Blangiardi told KHON2 on Tuesday.

“I don’t kid myself, because I’ve talked to Mike Victorino about what they’re doing on Maui and on Hawaii island, but we talked about it and not anticipating competitor play but certainly giving kids athletic experiences in school and all the things they can get just for their own health and well being and social elements of practicing together and that sense of team, even if they’re not able to compete seems to me to be something that we can possibly accomplish here.”

On Monday night it was revealed that the Interscholastic League of Honolulu was cancelling select fall and winter sports citing safety concerns or permit restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the sports that were cancelled were basketball and wrestling which will not be played by the private school league for the remainder of the academic school year.

“Young people don’t want to be held back. These are things that just almost really, I hate to say this because it sounds so dramatic but once in a lifetime. You’re a senior in high school one time, you’re a junior in high school, these are the times of their lives where those social elements and what they can get from playing together are so important and I think vital in forming who they become,” said Blangiardi. “It adds to those kids who participate in that, it’s just such an important element of their growth, their education maturation and I would hate to deprive them of that if there’s anyway that we could possibly help with that as we move forward in this balancing act of people getting vaccinated in a rush to normalcy if you will, or a rush to the road to normalcy I should say.”

The Hawaii High School Athletics Association provides a message on their website saying, the HHSAA in conjunction with its member leagues – the Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF), Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH), Kauai Interscholastic Federation (KIF), Maui Interscholastic League (MIL), and the Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA) – have collectively agreed that effective immediately, all interscholastic practices will also be added to the list of suspended activities, in addition to competition, in an effort to minimize the potential community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

To this point there has been no announcement from the HHSAA regarding state tournaments, however travel would be a huge hurdle to get over if games do begin since the state tournaments bring programs from neighboring islands to participate.

“My heart goes out to them, so I want to see what we can do. I think this is all an evolution of thought here right now. I think if we can get to places where we can do some things and not go on the road and not endangering anybody, I want to take a look at that.”

Even if nothing can be done in order to get league play started even under a modified schedule, Blangiardi is hopeful that perhaps even participation amongst classmates in certain sports could have a future in Honolulu’s sports landscape.

“Practicing safe seems to be something that we might be able to get to sooner hopefully than later and that’s my commitment.”

Blangiardi will be sworn in as Mayor at noon Saturday.