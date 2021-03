Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a press conference on Thursday, Mar. 11, discussing the new modifications to Tier 3 of Honolulu’s Reopening Strategy.

Among the biggest declarations was that youth sports in Honolulu will be able to start on Apr. 12, with adult sports beginning on Apr. 19.

State officials announced that gyms will remain closed. All sports will be played outdoors.

No spectators and no potlucks will be allowed at sporting events. Face covering will be required.