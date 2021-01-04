Max Holloway’s return to ‘Fight Island’ next week will also serve as UFC’s return to network television

Max Holloway’s return to the octagon will also serve as the UFC’s return to network television.

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar main card from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will air January 16 on ABC, ESPN announced Monday.

The Waianae native and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will face Kattar in the main event of the organization’s first card of 2021 with the main card starting at 10am HST on ABC. The prelims will begin at 7:00am HST on ESPN+ and is anticipated to feature Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano (7-0) against fellow undefeated light heavyweight Dusko Todorovic (10-0).

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar marks the first time since Dec. 15, 2018, that the promotion will be on network TV. That event was on Fox.

Holloway (21-6) enters the bout which is his first non-title fight since 2015 having lost twice to current champ Alexander Volkanovski in close decisions. Kattar (22-4) has won two of his last four bouts including his most recent victory which was a unanimous-decision win over Hawaii’s Dan Ige this past July.