Max Holloway would like his own shoe deal

Max Holloway

In an interview with ESPN, UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway discussed a topic close to his sole: shoes.

After a quick show-and-tell of a few of his favorite pairs, the Waianae native said he’s interested in having his own shoe.

“I want [my own sneaker deal]. Nike, Adidas, whoever. Whoever wants it, let me know,” Holloway said. When asked if other MMA fighters had their own shoe deals, he said: “Nobody. Having a shoe deal would be groundbreaking.”

Holloway defends his title against Alexander Volkanovski on December 14th in Las Vegas at UFC 245.

