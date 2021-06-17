Max Holloway withdraws from July fight with Yair Rodriguez due to undisclosed injury

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 17: In this handout image provided by UFC, Max Holloway (R) kicks Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Max Holloway has withdrawn from his July 17 UFC fight against Yair Rodriguez, sources confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello on Thursday morning.

The featherweight bout between Holloway and Rodriguez was set to headline a UFC Fight Night event. The promotion is now looking for a replacement.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Holloway has a career MMA record of 22-6, while Rodriguez is 13-2 but has not fought since October 2019.

Holloway, the top-ranked featherweight contender in the UFC, is considered next in line for the title shot in the division. It is currently unknown whether his next bout will be for the featherweight championship to take on the winner of the upcoming fight between Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.