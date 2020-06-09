Max Holloway will attempt to reclaim featherweight title at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Hawaii’s Max Holloway’s attempt to recapture the UFC featherweight championship has been confirmed as UFC president Dana White announced on Tuesday that the Waianae native will face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251 on July 11 in Abu Dhabi.

Yas Island was also revealed as the UFC’s “Fight Island” location during White’s appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

Dana White provided additional info about "Fight Island" on @FirstTake, including UFC 251 card details, facilities and more. pic.twitter.com/mkCjU5WBsz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 9, 2020

Volkanovski (21-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC) will be making his first title defense as the UFC 145-pound champion after snapping Holloway’s 13-fight winning streak at the featherweight division this past December at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkonavski won the title via unanimous decision.

Holloway, 28, will enter the bout 21-5 in his career having successfully defended the title three times against Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, and Jose Aldo – prior to his loss to Volkanovski.

Other matchups announced for the July 11 card which will be the first of four events held at “Fight Island” are welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan – for vacant bantamweight title, Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant, Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz, Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane, and Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka.