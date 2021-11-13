Max Holloway victorious at UFC Fight Night 197 over Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision

Max Holloway was victorious over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197 at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

The featherweight bout between Holloway and Rodriguez was the main event of card, which was streamed on ESPN+. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 in favor of Holloway.

Holloway improves to 23-6, while Rodrigues drops to 13-3.

It was the first fight for Rodriguez in over two years, while Holloway won his second consecutive fight for the first time since 2018.

